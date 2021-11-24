Vail Town Council will swear in new members

The Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has certified results of the Nov. 2 coordinated election. This clears the way for the Vail Town Council organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The election certification process found no discrepancies in the outcome of the candidate finish for Vail Town Council nor Ballot Issue 2A.

Travis Coggin, an incumbent, as well as newcomers Barry Davis and Pete Seibert will be sworn-in to four-year terms, while Jonathan Staufer, also a newcomer, will be sworn in to a two-year term at the Dec. 7 meeting. The four members will join Kevin Foley, Kim Langmaid and Jen Mason on the council. Those members’ terms extend to 2023. Outgoing Town Council members Jenn Bruno, Dave Chapin and Brian Stockmar were recognized at the Nov. 16 meeting for their years of service.

The Dec. 7 agenda also includes the election of a mayor and mayor pro tem. Both posts run for two years. Additionally, the council will appoint Buck Allen as the town’s municipal judge.

This is the second consecutive year Vail joined with Eagle County in a coordinated election. Voter turnout was strong in 2021 with more than 40% of registered voters in Vail taking part.

The ballot included 10 candidates for Vail Town Council and Ballot Issue 2A, which authorized the imposition of a temporary .5% increase to the town’s existing sales tax to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022 and terminate Dec. 31, 2052. The ballot question passed with 969 votes cast in support of the measure and 841 votes opposed.

To view the official certified election results, go to the website of the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder.