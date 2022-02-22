Vail town manager a finalist for a similar job in Telluride





Vail’s Town Manager may be moving on after a bit more than two years on the job.

Scott Robson, who started in Vail Nov. 1, 2019, is one of four finalists for the town manager’s position in Telluride. In an emailed statement, Robson wrote that he was “approached by a recruiter during a time that my wife had been presented opportunities.” Taking the initial steps to learn more about the job “was something my family and I felt was worth pursuing.”

If he’s Telluride’s top candidate, Robson will make a roughly lateral move. Robson is making about $195,000 per year, along with full benefits. The town also owns a home for the manager’s use, since that person must live in town.

Andrew Gorgey is the CEO of Columbia Ltd., the firm running Telluride’s manager search. Gorgey wrote in an email that the pay range in Telluride is between $145,000 and $195,000 per year. Benefits are included, of course, and the town offers a “substantial housing allowance,” and relocation assistance, Gorgey wrote. The town also owns a housing unit that can be available to the manager, he added.

Robson wrote that he’s informed all seven Town Council members about his upcoming interview in Telluride.

He added he’s been “humbled by their unwavering support and encouragement to do what is best for my family.”

Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid said Robson’s assessment of the council’s support is accurate. But, she added, council members don’t want to see him go.

“He’s been an incredible team leader when we couldn’t have had a greater need,” Langmaid said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “He just really rose to the occasion.”

If Robson leaves, Vail will begin its third town manager search since 2017, when former Town Manager Stan Zemler stepped down after 13 years on the job.

The town’s first search was called off when the search committee failed to find a suitable candidate. A second search resulted in the town hiring Greg Clifton in August 2017. Clifton resigned in April 2019.

Another search found Robson.

Assistant Town Manager Patty McKenney filled the Town Manager’s position while those searches were conducted.

Langmaid noted those previous searches, both of which she was involved in, adding that “I know we’ll be fine in the interim.

“We have a great team of directors,” Langmaid added. “They’re excellent leaders, and I have all the confidence in the world in them.”