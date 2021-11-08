Vail Valley Animal Hospital’s Annual Pet Outreach event returns

The Pet Outreach event will take place at Vail Valley Animal Hospital’s location in Edwards.

Vail Valley Animal Hospital is offering free pet exams, free rabies vaccine (or free DAPP vaccine for puppies too), free parasitology and free heartworm tests as part of the 12th annual Pet Outreach event on Nov. 18.

After having to cancel this event back in 2020 due to COVID-19, the hospital will be able to provide this free service to the community again this year. To ensure everyone’s health and safety, the staff will all be wearing masks and are happy to provide curbside or in-room appointments.

Applications for a Pet Outreach appointment can be picked up at Vail Valley Animal Hospital Eagle-Vail or Edwards clinics, Wags and Whiskers, The Eagle Valley Animal Shelter or by calling (970) 926-3496. Applications can be returned to either VVAH clinic location or emailed to info@vailvalleyanimalhospital.com . There are a limited number of spaces available to primary residents of Eagle County in financial need or experiencing financial hardship, though VVAH will not require any documentation aside from the application.

The Pet Outreach event will take place at the Edwards clinic, as the EagleVail clinic will remain open for pet emergencies on Nov. 18.

VVAH is also holding a holiday donation drive for the Eagle County Animal Shelter. Donations for the shelter can be dropped off at either hospital location throughout November and December.

Eagle County Animal Shelter wish list

Cat toys

Small cat beds that are easily washed-no foam inserts and Dog beds that are easily washed-no foam inserts

Non-clumping cat litter, Cat litter scoops, Metal litter boxes

Flat buckle collars, leashes, Gentle Leaders, Easy Walk Harnesses

Kitten formula and feeder bottles

Dog and cat treats, pill pockets, canned dog and cat food

Laundry detergent

For more information, visit VailValleyAnimalHospital.com.