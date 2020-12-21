Vail Valley-based CFC Collective honored for Giving Games

Local firm collects Even of the Year honors from SportsTravel Magazine

Ceil Folz, center, and her team at the CFC Collective.

Special to the Daily

SportsTravel Magazine has recognized Edwards-based CFC Collective as the winner of its 2020 SportsTravel Awards for Event of the Year. For 2020, the award honored efforts that went above and beyond to help sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

The CFC Collective Team was selected for its work on the Giving Games, an effort to bring the American people together in support of its athletes and para-athletes, and help them reach their goal of the Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Giving Games started as an idea in the CFC Collective brainstorming room, following the announcement of a postponement of the Games in Tokyo, originally slated for Summer of 2020. The postponement was devastating for many U.S. sports and their national governing bodies, who were suddenly faced with extraordinary financial decisions, especially with the cancellation of most, or all, of their domestic competitions. Collectively, United States’ NGBs were facing a projected $100M+ deficit on their 2020 budgets.

CFC Collective applied its signature creativity, quick thinking and nimble approach, coordinating with dozens of individual NGBs and their athletes to launch several campaigns all aimed at raising funds. The effort was launched quickly to coincide with what would have been Opening Ceremonies in Tokyo.

“We were surprised, and thrilled to be recognized with this award,” said Ceil Folz, founder and CEO of CFC Collective, in a news release. “This is the second time in five years this award has come to the Vail Valley. The last time I and other members of CFC were part of a team that received this distinction, it was for the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, a monumental effort pulled off with a far larger team and budget, and a longer timeline. The fact that our small but mighty team came up with, and executed an award-winning concept is something that we’re immensely proud of.”

All funds raised during Giving Games were either directly donated to a specific sport or to general support of all of the sports, which were equally divided among the participating sports organizations. Unlike other countries that receive government support, U.S. athletes and para-athletes rely heavily on the support of the community, making Giving Games a critical initiative as they continue training with their eyes set on 2021.

“The truth is, 2020 has been hard on everyone,” Folz said. “Organizations and individuals alike were facing, and continue to struggle with hardships caused by this pandemic. But we also knew that sport is one of those things that unites us. And that love of our country and hope for our future was not lost. Giving Games was an opportunity to bring people together, for our athletes and para-athletes, and it was an honor for me and my team to help tell their stories, and raise funds for their continued pursuit of the podium.”

