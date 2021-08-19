Vail Valley Charitable Fund needs your vote in grant award competition

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund hosts a number of events, including the Vail Valley Brew’au on Saturday, Aug 21.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund needs your help by voting for the nonprofit to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm.

Any U.S. resident 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at neighborhoodassist.com .

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund has until Aug. 27 at 9:59 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time to rally voters, and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. The top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced Sept. 29 on neighborhoodassist.com , and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund was created in 1996 to aid individuals living and working in the Vail Valley who are experiencing financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness. The nonprofit distributes one-time grants of up to $5,000 and coordinates extended grant fundraisers for applicants requiring additional assistance. Since its inception, group has distributed $8.4 million to over 1,800 local families. For information about how to donate or apply for a grant, go to vvcf.org .