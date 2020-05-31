Vail Valley Charitable Fund’s LG Tri returns to Eagle July 11

The annual LG Tri fundraiser for the Vail Valley Charitable Fund returns July 11 to Eagle.



The Vail Valley Charitable Fund has announced that the 12 annual LG Sprint Tri will take place on July 11 at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink. The celebration kicks off on Friday, July 10, with registration, music, food, beverages and a silent auction preview. New this year are two mountain bike rides; one on Boneyard and the other on Haymaker.

Ever thought about participating in a triathlon? Well, if you can swim, bike or run, you can TRI, either individually or on a team. Bring your kids and encourage them to TRI too. This event is open to all ages and abilities.

The ages 14 and up triathlon includes a 500-meter swim (10 laps in the Eagle Pool), a 12-mile bike loop along Brush Creek Road and a 5K run through Eagle Ranch. Participants can sign up as individuals or members of a team, and at the conclusion of the race enjoy an award ceremony with prizes from several local organizations.

There will also be a silent auction that includes items from Vail Resorts EpicPromise, including a 2021-22 Epic Pass, lodging, dining and spa gift certificates, as well as vouchers to local bars, restaurants and salons, retail items and much more.

The LG Kids Tri will include three age groups: 6-7, 8-10, and 11-13. The 6-7-year-old age group will experience a 25-yard swim (a half-lap in the pool), a one-mile bike ride, and a half-mile run. The 8-10 year age group will have a 50-yard swim (one lap in the pool), a 3.2-mile bike ride, and a .75-mile run. The 11-13-year-old age group will enjoy a 100-yard swim (two laps in the pool), a five-mile bike ride, and a one-mile run.

Registration is open online until Thursday, July 10, at midnight. Last-minute registrations will be accepted during the Friday night packet pick-up at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink on July 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. Go to http://www.lgtri.com to register or sign up to volunteer.

This event is held in memory of a longtime local and Vail Valley Charitable Fund beneficiary, Laura Genelin, who lost her battle with cancer in July 2008. Proceeds from the LG Tri will benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local nonprofit helping community members facing medical crises since 1996.

Event sponsors include Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, Alpine Bank, Anthem Blue Cross, Architecture Engineering Consultants, Axis Sports Medicine, Calvary Chapel, Comerford Insurance, Eagle Ranch Association, Gallegos Corporation, town of Eagle, S&H Roofing, Main Street Grill, Moe’s BBQ, Mountain Recreation, Vail Resorts Epic Promise, Vail Honeywagon, Bonfire Brewing, KZYR, United Way, Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Shops, Vail Honeywagon, Vail Daily, Xerox High Country Copiers and Rocky Mountain Reprographics.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund was created in 1996 to help individuals who live and work in the Vail Valley who are experiencing financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness. The fund distributes one time grants up to $5,000 and also coordinate extended grant fundraisers for applicants requiring additional assistance. Since its inception, Vail Valley Charitable Fund has distributed $8.2 million to over 1,700 local families. For more information, go to http://www.vvcf.org.