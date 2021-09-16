Vail Valley forest users: Expect construction on Homestake Road

In cooperation with the Eagle River Watershed Council, Colorado Springs Utility, and Aurora Water, the White River National Forest will be replacing the undersized culvert crossing on Homestake Road (National Forest System Road 703) at the French Creek crossings where the road washed out during monsoon rains this summer.

Work is planned for Sept. 20 – Oct. 1. A bypass road will route traffic around the construction.

The project is part of a continuing Forest Service program to replace aging and failing corrugated metal culverts with structures that are designed to have a long lifespan, handle peak stream flows, provide flood resiliency, reduce future maintenance, and provide passage for fish and other aquatic animals.

The new culverts, called Aquatic Organism Passages, are wider than round culverts and have an open bottom, allowing the stream channel to maintain its natural characteristics. This design allows aquatic organisms to move freely up and down the stream channel. The new passages are also less likely to catch debris that can block culverts and cause damaging flooding during periods of high water.

The construction bypass road is on private property. Please respect private property and exercise caution while traveling through the area.

For more information, call the Holy Cross Ranger District, 970-827-5715.