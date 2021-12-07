Vail Valley Jet Center sold to an international firm

The Vail Valley Jet Center has been sold to Signature Aviation, which has more than 200 “fixed base operators” around the world.

Signature Aviation , the world’s largest network of fixed base operators, has announced its purchase of the Vail Valley Jet Center at the Eagle County Regional Airport.

The addition to Signature’s global network marks its fourth fixed base operator in Colorado and the first outside of the Denver area.

Vail Valley Jet Center’s 48-acre leasehold includes a luxury terminal, a 12,000-gallon self-serve aviation fuel station, and the recent addition of a deicing facility. The company will operate 10 hangars at the airport for a combined total of 260,000 square feet of indoor aircraft storage with a further two hangars planned for completion by the end of 2022.

“The addition of the Vail Valley Jet Center to the Signature family of (operators) aligns with our global growth strategy, providing customers with exceptional service at both business and leisure destinations,” Signature Aviation CEO Tony Lefebvre said. “(Vail Valley Jet Center) and its employees have earned a prominent reputation in the industry as passionate professionals, and we look forward to extending the same trusted, consistent experience at the Eagle County Regional Airport under Signature ownership.”

Paul Gordon, president of Vail Valley Jet Center, added, “For the last 24 years, (Vail Valley Jet Center) has played an important role in the communities of the central Colorado Rockies. We are confident that Signature will continue our outstanding track record and our commitment to employees, customers, community and the environment.”

The Vail Valley Jet Center has been part of a trend of increased private air travel to resort destinations and the large-scale growth of business aviation in 2021. As the industry prepares for a sustained rise in the number of operations, Signature is positioning its portfolio to provide continuity in service, safety, and amenities as customers travel throughout its more than 200 locations.

Signature Aviation has grown to become the world’s largest network of fixed base operators since the 1992 merger of Page AvJet and Butler Aviation. Today, the firm’s flight support division operates a network of more than 200 locations around the world. For more information, go to SignatureFlight.com .