Vail Valley lawyers named to ‘Super’ list

The Vail Valley law firm of Kalamaya | Goscha, has announced that Ryan Kalamaya has been selected to the 2022 Colorado Super Lawyers list. Georgina Melbye and Elizabeth Hardman of Kalamaya | Goscha have been selected to the 2022 Colorado Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.

No more than 2.5% of the lawyers in the state are selected for the Rising Star list every year, and no more than 5% are selected for the Super Lawyers list.

Before being named to the 2022 Super Lawyers list, Kalamaya was selected for the Rising Stars list for five consecutive years. He primarily handles cases involving personal issues — high asset divorces, complex property and business valuation, contested premarital agreements and trust interests in divorces.

Melbye and Hardman are Rising Stars for family law and criminal defense. This is Melbye’s second consecutive Rising Stars selection. In addition to their family law practice, Melbye and Hardman also represent individuals accused of crimes.

Kalamaya | Goscha’s Vail Valley office is located in Riverwalk at Edwards. For more information, call 970-315-2365 or go to kalamaya.law .