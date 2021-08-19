Vail Valley nonprofit director named to state group to prevent suicide

Erin Ivie the Executive Director of SpeakUp ReachOut, has been named by the Suicide Prevention Commission for Colorado as the 2021-23 representative from the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Colorado.

Erin Ivie

Special to the Daily

“Erin was selected for her commitment to statewide and local efforts to reduce suicidal despair, attempts, and fatalities among Coloradans,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “As a leader with the (Suicide Prevention Coalition of Colorado), Erin’s insight into statewide efforts and needs will provide valuable insight for the commission. Additionally, Erin’s perspective as an individual living on the Western Slope will be invaluable for helping the commission expand and implement strategies that support Coloradans living in rural and Western Slope communities,” continued Ryan.

Ryan added that Ivie’s experience as the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Colorado Board Treasurer, the previous Board Chair of the group, and her leadership with the group’s annual Bridging the Divide Annual Conference will be crucial assets to the newly formed commission.

“I look forward to working together with this new commission to improve health outcomes for Eagle County residents as well as all Coloradans,” Ivie said. “Suicide is a public health issue and I am encouraged that the state’s department of public health is giving this important issue the attention it deserves.”

SpeakUp ReachOut, founded in 2009, exists to facilitate suicide prevention in the Eagle River Valley through training, awareness and hope. For more information, go to http://www.speakupreachout.org . If you or someone you know is in crisis, call The Hope Center of the Eagle Valley, 970-306-4673, or Colorado Crisis Services, 844-493-8255.