Vail Valley Partnership announces finalists for 2020 Success Awards
The annual Vail Valley Success Awards recognize organizations and individuals nominated by their peers who they believe are worthy of recognition.
These organizations and individuals have excelled over the past year and the Success Awards acknowledges their hard work and dedication. These businesses and individuals play a significant role in driving the Vail Valley’s business community and adaptation during a difficult and unique year.
“Our community is in good hands,” organizers of the Vail Valley Success Awards said in the finalists announcement, “and as one past Success Award winner and selection committee member mentioned: ’I had no idea how many people and how many organizations were doing such great things in our community, and I’m well connected and thought I was aware of most of what was going on.”
Congratulations to all of the nominees, finalists, winners and heroes.
Chairman’s Award — winner:
- Beth Slifer
Member of the Year — winner:
- Mark Hoblitzell
Here are the finalists for the other awards:
Actively Green Business of the Year:
- Active Energies Solar
- Betty Ford Alpine Gardens
- Town of Minturn
Best Place to Work:
- Eagle County Government
- Eagle River Water & Sanitation District
- Mountain Recreation
Community Impact Award, Organization:
- Eagle County Government
- Eagle Valley Behavioral Health
- Eagle Valley Community Foundation
Community Impact Award, Individual:
- Birch Barron
- Heath Harmon
- Melina Valsecia-Monreal
Emerging Business of the Year:
- Fill & Refill
- Sendy Sauce
- The Assembly
Organization of the Year:
- Eagle County Government
- Eagle County Public Health & Environment
- Vail Health
Small Business of the Year:
- Mountain Careers
- Riverwalk Theater
- Vail Valley Wellness
Small Nonprofit of the Year:
- Access Unbound
- MIRA: Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance
- My Future Pathways
Young Professional of the Year:
- Eddie Campos
- Erin Ivie
- Hanna Albertson
New this year:
The Member’s Choice Award is voted on by Vail Valley Partnership members. Voting is now open.
In round one, all 81 partnership member nominees for the 18th annual Success Awards have been entered to win the first-ever Member’s Choice Award. Members are encouraged to share the voting link with anyone and everyone. The 10 businesses with the most votes will advance to the second and final round of voting.
Round one of voting ends April 8 at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit vailvalleypartnership.com.