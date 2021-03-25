Vail Valley Partnership announces finalists for 2020 Success Awards

The annual Vail Valley Success Awards recognize organizations and individuals nominated by their peers who they believe are worthy of recognition.

These organizations and individuals have excelled over the past year and the Success Awards acknowledges their hard work and dedication. These businesses and individuals play a significant role in driving the Vail Valley’s business community and adaptation during a difficult and unique year.

“Our community is in good hands,” organizers of the Vail Valley Success Awards said in the finalists announcement, “and as one past Success Award winner and selection committee member mentioned: ’I had no idea how many people and how many organizations were doing such great things in our community, and I’m well connected and thought I was aware of most of what was going on.”

Congratulations to all of the nominees, finalists, winners and heroes.

Chairman’s Award — winner:

Beth Slifer

Member of the Year — winner:

Mark Hoblitzell

Here are the finalists for the other awards:

Actively Green Business of the Year:

Active Energies Solar

Betty Ford Alpine Gardens

Town of Minturn

Best Place to Work:

Eagle County Government

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District

Mountain Recreation

Community Impact Award, Organization:

Eagle County Government

Eagle Valley Behavioral Health

Eagle Valley Community Foundation

Community Impact Award, Individual:

Birch Barron

Heath Harmon

Melina Valsecia-Monreal

Emerging Business of the Year:

Fill & Refill

Sendy Sauce

The Assembly

Organization of the Year:

Eagle County Government

Eagle County Public Health & Environment

Vail Health

Small Business of the Year:

Mountain Careers

Riverwalk Theater

Vail Valley Wellness

Small Nonprofit of the Year:

Access Unbound

MIRA: Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance

My Future Pathways

Young Professional of the Year:

Eddie Campos

Erin Ivie

Hanna Albertson

New this year:

The Member’s Choice Award is voted on by Vail Valley Partnership members. Voting is now open.

In round one, all 81 partnership member nominees for the 18th annual Success Awards have been entered to win the first-ever Member’s Choice Award. Members are encouraged to share the voting link with anyone and everyone. The 10 businesses with the most votes will advance to the second and final round of voting.

Round one of voting ends April 8 at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit vailvalleypartnership.com .