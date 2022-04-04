Vail Valley Partnership announces Success Awards nominees
Winners will be announced at May 13 event
The Vail Valley Partnership’s Annual Success Awards every year recognizes businesses and individuals who have excelled over the past year and acknowledges their hard work and dedication. These businesses and individuals play a significant role in driving the Vail Valley’s business community and economic growth.
The Vail Valley Partnership this year received nominations for 142 businesses and organizations, as well as 62 individuals, across 10 award categories. Last year’s award winners reviewed the applications and then voted for their top choices in each category.
“It was such a privilege to be nominated last year and an honor to win an award, but I have received a tremendous bonus by being involved in this year’s vetting and selection process,” said Rich Clubine, owner of Active Energies Solar, LLC. “It was a reminder of the amazing people and organizations that I am proud to share this valley with, and I am reinvigorated to make a difference like each of them do every day.”
Here’s a list of the finalists. Winners will be announced at a May 13 event.
Actively Green Business of the Year
- Betty Ford Alpine Gardens
- The Community Market
- Town of Minturn
Best Place to Work
- Bright Future Foundation
- Dave & Matt Vans
- Eagle County Government
Community Impact Award, Individual
- Ariana Lopez Gonzalez
- Birch Barron
- Teresa Haynes
Community Impact Award, Organization
- Bright Future Foundation
- SpeakUp ReachOut
- Vail Health
- Your Hope Center
Emerging Business of the Year
- Alpine Pizza Company
- Mauka Poke Bar
- Seagull’s Cycles
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
- Community Consciousness Series
- Eagle Valley Behavioral Health
- Mountain Recreation
- YouthPower365
Organization of the Year
- Bright Future Foundation
- Eagle County School District
- Eagle Valley Community Foundation
- Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley
Small Business of the Year
- Fill & Refill
- Revolution Power Yoga
- Yoga Off Broadway
Small Nonprofit of the Year
- Education Foundation of Eagle County
- My Future Pathways
- Small Champions
Young Professional of the Year
- Amanda Blevins
- Colby Lefebvre
- Grace Anshutz
For more information about the awards, or the Vail Valley Partnership, go to VailValleyPartnership.com.