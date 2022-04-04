Vail Valley Partnership announces Success Awards nominees

The Vail Valley Partnership’s Annual Success Awards every year recognizes businesses and individuals who have excelled over the past year and acknowledges their hard work and dedication. These businesses and individuals play a significant role in driving the Vail Valley’s business community and economic growth.

The Vail Valley Partnership this year received nominations for 142 businesses and organizations, as well as 62 individuals, across 10 award categories. Last year’s award winners reviewed the applications and then voted for their top choices in each category.

“It was such a privilege to be nominated last year and an honor to win an award, but I have received a tremendous bonus by being involved in this year’s vetting and selection process,” said Rich Clubine, owner of Active Energies Solar, LLC. “It was a reminder of the amazing people and organizations that I am proud to share this valley with, and I am reinvigorated to make a difference like each of them do every day.”

Here’s a list of the finalists. Winners will be announced at a May 13 event.

Actively Green Business of the Year

Betty Ford Alpine Gardens

The Community Market

Town of Minturn

Best Place to Work

Bright Future Foundation

Dave & Matt Vans

Eagle County Government

Community Impact Award, Individual

Ariana Lopez Gonzalez

Birch Barron

Teresa Haynes

Community Impact Award, Organization

Bright Future Foundation

SpeakUp ReachOut

Vail Health

Your Hope Center

Emerging Business of the Year

Alpine Pizza Company

Mauka Poke Bar

Seagull’s Cycles

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Community Consciousness Series

Eagle Valley Behavioral Health

Mountain Recreation

YouthPower365

Organization of the Year

Bright Future Foundation

Eagle County School District

Eagle Valley Community Foundation

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley

Small Business of the Year

Fill & Refill

Revolution Power Yoga

Yoga Off Broadway

Small Nonprofit of the Year

Education Foundation of Eagle County

My Future Pathways

Small Champions

Young Professional of the Year

Amanda Blevins

Colby Lefebvre

Grace Anshutz

For more information about the awards, or the Vail Valley Partnership, go to VailValleyPartnership.com.