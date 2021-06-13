Vail Valley Partnership hands out 2021 Success Awards

Employees for the Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance, or MIRA, celebrate their award for Small Nonprofit of the year.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Valley Partnership’s 18th Annual Success Awards took on a new form this year as the VVP team surprised award winners at their place of business and crashed staff meetings (both in-person and virtual) to celebrate with those organizations and their teams.

Think Publishers Clearing House with cowbells, balloons, chocolates and whooping and cheering (some pots and pans even made a loud appearance on one virtual visit). Eleven awards were presented and the reactions were incredible.

“After a 15 months, our local community deserves to be celebrated and the business visits were a great way to surprise and delight our winners” said Chris Romer, Vail Valley Partnership president and CEO.

The surprise visits were streamed live and can be found on the Vail Valley Partnership’s Facebook page.

The 18th Annual Success Awards ended with a Community Celebration on June 4 at EagleVail Pavilion where the winners and finalists in each category were recognized for their achievements in 2020.

Heath Harmon, the director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment, speaks to the assembled crowd at the EagleVail Pavillion on June 4 at the Vail Valley Partnership’s Success Awards. Harmon was honored with the Community Impact Award.

Special to the Daily

A new award was added to the lineup this year — the Member’s Choice Award, voted on by the business community, which was presented at this event. The winners’ acceptance speeches reflected on the past year, expressed gratitude for their teams and the community’s support, and even brought tears to a few eyes.

The even also served as one of the few in-person networking opportunities since February 2020. People loved the chance to connect in-person again.

Following are this year’s award winners:

Business or Organization of the Year

Winner: Eagle County Public Health & Environment

Eagle County Public Health & Environment Finalists: Eagle County Government, Vail Health

Small Business of the Year

Winner: Mountain Careers

Mountain Careers Finalists: Riverwalk Theater, Vail Valley Wellness

Small Nonprofit of the Year

Winner: MIRA: Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance

MIRA: Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance Finalists: Access Unbound, My Future Pathways

Emerging Business of the Year

Winner: The Assembly

The Assembly Finalists: Fill & Refill, Sendy Sauce

Best Place to Work

Winner: Eagle River Water & Sanitation District

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District Finalists: Eagle County Government, Mountain Recreation

Actively Green Business of the Year

Winner: Active Energies Solar

Active Energies Solar Finalists: Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Town of Minturn

Community Impact Award – Organization

Winner: Eagle Valley Behavioral Health

Eagle Valley Behavioral Health Finalists: Eagle County Government, Eagle Valley Community Foundation

Community Impact Award – Individual

Winner: Heath Harmon

Heath Harmon Finalists: Birch Barron, Melina Valsecia-Monreal

Young Professional of the Year

Winner: Eddie Campos

Eddie Campos Finalists: Erin Ivie, Hanna Albertson

Member of the Year

Mark Hoblitzell

Chairman’s Award

Beth Slifer

Member’s Choice Award

Winner: Eagle County Public Health & Environment

Eagle County Public Health & Environment Finalists: 970 Design, Bright Future Foundation, Colorado Mountain College, Jointworx Physical Therapy, MIRA, Mountain Recreation, My Future Pathways, Northwest Colorado SBDC, Vail Valley Charitable Fund

To learn more about Vail Valley Partnership’s Success Awards, please visit VailValleyPartnership.com/events .