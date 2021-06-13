Vail Valley Partnership hands out 2021 Success Awards
Winners were surprised both in-person and virtually
The Vail Valley Partnership’s 18th Annual Success Awards took on a new form this year as the VVP team surprised award winners at their place of business and crashed staff meetings (both in-person and virtual) to celebrate with those organizations and their teams.
Think Publishers Clearing House with cowbells, balloons, chocolates and whooping and cheering (some pots and pans even made a loud appearance on one virtual visit). Eleven awards were presented and the reactions were incredible.
“After a 15 months, our local community deserves to be celebrated and the business visits were a great way to surprise and delight our winners” said Chris Romer, Vail Valley Partnership president and CEO.
The surprise visits were streamed live and can be found on the Vail Valley Partnership’s Facebook page.
The 18th Annual Success Awards ended with a Community Celebration on June 4 at EagleVail Pavilion where the winners and finalists in each category were recognized for their achievements in 2020.
A new award was added to the lineup this year — the Member’s Choice Award, voted on by the business community, which was presented at this event. The winners’ acceptance speeches reflected on the past year, expressed gratitude for their teams and the community’s support, and even brought tears to a few eyes.
The even also served as one of the few in-person networking opportunities since February 2020. People loved the chance to connect in-person again.
Following are this year’s award winners:
Business or Organization of the Year
- Winner: Eagle County Public Health & Environment
- Finalists: Eagle County Government, Vail Health
Small Business of the Year
- Winner: Mountain Careers
- Finalists: Riverwalk Theater, Vail Valley Wellness
Small Nonprofit of the Year
- Winner: MIRA: Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance
- Finalists: Access Unbound, My Future Pathways
Emerging Business of the Year
- Winner: The Assembly
- Finalists: Fill & Refill, Sendy Sauce
Best Place to Work
- Winner: Eagle River Water & Sanitation District
- Finalists: Eagle County Government, Mountain Recreation
Actively Green Business of the Year
- Winner: Active Energies Solar
- Finalists: Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Town of Minturn
Community Impact Award – Organization
- Winner: Eagle Valley Behavioral Health
- Finalists: Eagle County Government, Eagle Valley Community Foundation
Community Impact Award – Individual
- Winner: Heath Harmon
- Finalists: Birch Barron, Melina Valsecia-Monreal
Young Professional of the Year
- Winner: Eddie Campos
- Finalists: Erin Ivie, Hanna Albertson
Member of the Year
Mark Hoblitzell
Chairman’s Award
Beth Slifer
Member’s Choice Award
- Winner: Eagle County Public Health & Environment
- Finalists: 970 Design, Bright Future Foundation, Colorado Mountain College, Jointworx Physical Therapy, MIRA, Mountain Recreation, My Future Pathways, Northwest Colorado SBDC, Vail Valley Charitable Fund
To learn more about Vail Valley Partnership’s Success Awards, please visit VailValleyPartnership.com/events.