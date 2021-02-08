Vail Valley Partnership’s Chris Romer elected chair of Western Association of Chamber Executives

Chris Romer



Chris Romer, the president and CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership, has been elected chairman of the board of the Western Association of Chamber Executives for 2021-2022.

WACE is an association of chamber of commerce executives and staff professionals with approximately 800 members in 19 western states and Canada. The association is designed to promote and enhance the professional development of chamber of commerce executives and is the largest state or regional chamber of commerce executives association in the United States.

“It is a great honor to be chosen as board chair for the Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE). Chambers around the country are working diligently to supporting their communities, and it is important to support and learn from others so we can help make a bigger impact locally,“ Romer said in a news release. ”This is a clear example of where we are better together, and I look forward to representing Eagle County and the Vail Valley on a national level.“

Vail Valley Partnership is a 501(c) (6) nonprofit organization that serves as the Chamber and destination marketing organization for Eagle County, Colorado and the Vail Valley. It advocates for business and tourism in the Vail Valley with over 900 members and was named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives in 2020 and 2016.