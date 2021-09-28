Vail Valley podcast explores the art world





Business name: The Art Elevator

Location: Vail Valley

Date opened: January, 2021

Owner: Larissa Wild

Contact information: Email art@larissaawild.com or call 970-470-1552.

What goods or services do you provide? The Art Elevator Podcast

What’s new or exciting at your place? Want to know more about the art world but don’t have time, or don’t know where to start? Join me on this podcast as I dig deep interviewing art historians, curators, appraisers, artists, and more to bring you lifetimes of knowledge in a digestible format to elevate your knowledge of art.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Candid conversations with experts in all areas of the art world to access knowledge you can’t find just anywhere. Be educated about art so when you buy it, you know exactly what you are doing.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? Knowledge is key when dealing with the art world. Transparency and truth can make access to the art world a whole lot less intimidating, and a whole lot more exciting.

What can your customers expect from you? Exciting, passionate conversations on art which unravel a lot of the mystery of this large and multifaceted realm.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I’m an art professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry from directing art galleries, being a certified fine art appraiser with the International Society of Appraisers, collection management, and building art collections for passionate collectors.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? Oh gosh, this is a hard one! I guess I must be super serious!