Vail Valley properties land on top 10 list
Vail Valley lodges occupy four spots in the top 10
Readers of Conde Nast Traveler Magazine have picked their 10 favorite resorts in Colorado, and four Vail Valley properties are on the list.
The local properties are:
2: Four Seasons Resort Vail.
4: Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Avon.
6: Manor Vail Lodge.
7: Sonnenalp Hotel, Vail.
The rest of the list is:
1: C Lazy U Ranch, Granby.
3: Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa, Tabernash.
5: The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs.
8: Element 52, Auberge Resorts Collection, Telluride.
9: Viceroy Snowmass.
10: The Springs Resort and Spa, Pagosa Springs.