Vail Valley properties land on top 10 list

Readers of Conde Nast Traveler Magazine have picked their 10 favorite resorts in Colorado , and four Vail Valley properties are on the list.

The local properties are:

The Four Seasons Resort in Vail has landed in the second spot on a Conde Nast Traveler reader survey of the top 10 resorts in Colorado.

Blake Marvin/special to the Daily

2: Four Seasons Resort Vail.

4: Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Avon.

6: Manor Vail Lodge.

7: Sonnenalp Hotel, Vail.

The rest of the list is:

1: C Lazy U Ranch, Granby.

3: Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa, Tabernash.

5: The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs.

8: Element 52, Auberge Resorts Collection, Telluride.

9: Viceroy Snowmass.

10: The Springs Resort and Spa, Pagosa Springs.