Vail Valley real estate company will hold its annual day of service

Keller Williams Mountain Properties will get its agents outside and digging in the dirt while cleaning up the garden beds at the Salvation Army’s Garden and Greenhouse in Avon on Thursday.

Keller Williams, the largest real estate agency in the world, takes time out every year in May to let its offices around the globe enjoy a day of community volunteering. As Eagle County prepares to spring up from the lockdowns, Keller Williams Mountain Properties will get its agents outside and digging in the dirt while cleaning up the garden beds at the Salvation Army’s Garden and Greenhouse in Avon on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The garden is a local treasure in downtown Avon, with community events and programs that teach sustainable farming and planting within the high mountain air and soil. Daily and weekly gardening programs for locals as young as preschool age should resume this spring. The Keller Williams cleanup of the garden will ready it for these efforts.

Gardening enthusiasts and scientists who study behavioral health agree that the activity of getting your hands in the dirt and your mind off your pressing problems is beneficial for your mental well-being, reducing stress. Gardening also promotes healthy eating and improves overall well-being.

The Salvation Army is currently helping all community members in need, and especially those who are homeless following the Sunridge fire earlier in April. A Keller Williams agent’s clients had just purchased their very first home in March using the Mi Casa Avon program and Keller Williams, only to find themselves without shelter or the dream of a new home within a month of ownership.

In an effort to make this a community event, the general public is invited to drop off canned foods at the Keller Williams offices in Edwards and Eagle starting Monday. The greatest need right now is non-perishable food items and hygiene items.

Here are the food drop sites and hours: