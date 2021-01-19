Vail Valley realty firm names top producers

Local realty firm announces top 2020 producers

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, which has 113 licensed real estate brokers in its eight Eagle County offices from Vail Village to Gypsum, recently announced its top performing brokers for 2020.

The top five team honorees for gross commission income include Denton Advisory Group, Messmer Group, Weinreich Group, Slaughter Group and The Jay Team. In units sold, Denton Advisory Group and Messmer Group tied for first place, followed by the Slaughter Group, Weinreich Group and Team Marino.

For individuals, Timm Kluender, Larry Agneberg, Page Slevin, Adam Bartlett and JJ Schoonover commanded the top five spots in gross commission income, with Gerardo Avila, Timm Kluender, Larry Agneberg, Janet Boeser and Chad Brasington leading the units sold category.

Top teams

The Denton Advisory Group

The Denton Advisory Group was the firm’s top 2020 team in both unit sales and gross commission income.

Vail Valley residents since 1975 and one of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties top producing teams for many years, Denton started Denton Advisory Group in 1978 with Kyle joining in 2001 and Kevin in 2017. It was also in 2017 that Kyle was named Realtor of the Year by the Vail Board of Realtors.

The Messmer Group

The Messmer Group tied for the top team in unit sales. That team, features Rick Messmer and Jennie Longville-May. In addition to serving as managing broker for the Eagle Ranch office, Messmer’s track record includes being named a 5-Year Legend Award Winner. This group of agents consistently rank in the top 2% of the 50,000 real estate sales professionals in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ network worldwide.

Individual honors

Gerardo Avila

Gerardo Avilia earned recognition for the most unit sales in 2020.

A real estate broker in the valley since 2005, Avila has consistently been one of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ top producers. He is also bi-lingual in Spanish and English.

Timm Kluender

Timm Kluender, the managing broker for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties Vail/Lionshead office, earned recognition for leading the firm in gross commission income.

Kluender has achieved the distinction of Luxury Collection Specialist, a title reserved for full time sales professionals who are experienced in the marketing and acquisition of luxury homes. He is also the recipient of the Leading Edge Society, President’s Circle and Chairman’s Circle Gold Awards for sales performance.

“These brokers not only stand out among Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties top producers but also among the best of the best in Vail Valley real estate,” said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. “We are proud of their accomplishments, standards of excellence and longstanding commitment to our clients and brand,” Slevin added.

For more information, visit http://www.bhhscoloradoproperties.com or call 970-329-2482.