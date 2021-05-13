Vail Valley’s Palmer Jane for canna-curious women

Palmer Jane co-founders Katharine Leonard and Holly Prohs.

Palmer Jane/special to the Daily

Business name: Palmer Jane.

Location: Edwards.

Date opened: April 1.

Owners: Katharine Leonard and Holly Prohs.

Contact information: Email Katharine at kat@palmerjane.com or call 303-885-7689

What goods or services do you provide? Palmer Jane is the only online marketplace geared towards the canna-curious female. We carefully curate cannabis and CBD products from your local dispensary that have a specific wellness benefit. We tailor the shopping experience by allowing you to filter on benefits, method of consumption and desired intensity, all to be purchased online and picked up in store.

Our marketplace offers an entire section to learn more about cannabis. We’ve studied the effects of different cannabinoids and terpenes, and have a podcast where we interview influential people in the cannabis space. We even have a section on how to cook with cannabis where you can find videos and recipes.

What¹s new or exciting at your place? We’ve partnered with RootsRX to pilot the Palmer Jane marketplace so residents and visitors can research, order and pay for cannabis online and have it packaged and ready for pick up at the local RootsRX, first in Edwards and then in Eagle-Vail.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We take the guesswork out of buying marijuana.

We have our Signature 7 Benefits: Dream, Soothe, Calm, PMS, Love, Social, and Focus. Every product on the Palmer Jane marketplace is tagged with one of these benefits based on experience and anecdotal evidence. A customer can filter products by their desired benefit and method of consumption, learn about each brand and pay online for pickup so that they don’t have to spend much time in the dispensary.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? We want shopping for cannabis to be as comfortable as shopping for clothes. Customers can expect to become more open minded about cannabis use, and the therapeutic benefits that it has to offer.

Tell us a little about your background, education, and experience: Holly and Katharine worked together at a technology company that built software for delivery management and online ordering. Katharine ran the product team for the delivery logistics software, and helped dispensaries in Michigan and California with the foundational elements to implement delivery.

Katharine holds an undergraduate degree from Hamilton College and an MBA from Colorado State University.

Holly ran operations for the online ordering platform, working directly with farm-to-table businesses to set up their websites, delivery logistics and operational processes. Holly is fluent in Spanish and speaks conversational German, both of which she learned from living abroad after graduation. Holly has experience in graphic design, social media marketing, and cannabis wellness.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? The best thing about being women in cannabis is how much other women open up about their cannabis use and experiences. Women are funny. One woman told us about a time that she reserved gummies from her dispensary. When she went to pick up her order, the guy at the checkout counter was super friendly and super impressed with her choice of gummies. It was the only edible that managed to get him high. He had a really high tolerance for cannabis, and every other gummy didn’t affect him. She didn’t want to disappoint him, so she continued with her purchase and when she got home, she immediately handed the gummies to her husband.