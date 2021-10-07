Vail Village loading and delivery pilot program will begin Nov. 12

The town of Vail this winter will have a pilot program which intends to replace at least some of the trucks currently making deliveries in Vail Village.

Town of Vail/special to the Daily

The shops and restaurants in Vail Village rely on materials brought in on trucks. The town of Vail this winter will try to get some of those trucks off the streets.

The town earlier this year signed a deal with logistics company 106 West for a pilot program that will use use the Village’s central loading areas to unload goods, then deliver those goods to businesses using small electric vehicles. The program begins Nov. 12

The Vail Town Council on Tuesday passed on first reading an ordinance that allows using “low speed electric vehicles” in the village. Those vehicles must be registered, and are limited in speed to between 7 and 15 mph. The vehicles will operate at lower speeds in Vail Village. The vehicles aren’t allowed on any town streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or higher.

The new regulation prohibits using the vehicles on any town recreation path or sidewalk not specified in the ordinance.

Vail Police Commander Ryan Kenney has been leading the project. Kenney told council members that the vehicles to be used are a bit like golf carts, only with electric motors. The ordinance also allows use of electric hand carts.

While the program will start in just a few weeks, there may be some small things to work out.

Council member Brian Stockmar noted that electric vehicles are largely silent, and asked Kenney if there’s been any talk about putting some sort of pedestrian-alert device on the vehicles.

Kenney noted the vehicles do make “a bit” of noise when loaded.