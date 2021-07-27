Vail’s Gourmet on Gore accepting applications

Gourmet on Gore will return to Vail Village for the 15th year over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5, and event organizers are looking for a few good chefs — and libation creators.

Gourmet on Gore takes place over Labor Day weekend and brings world-class wine, beer, spirits and culinary delights to the streets and trails of Vail. This open-air culinary and beverage festival takes place along Vail’s Gore Creek Drive and International Bridge, showcasing the Vail Valley’s premier restaurants and chefs as well as wines, spirits and beers from around the world

“My favorite part of Gourmet on Gore has always been the energy and vibrancy it brings to the streets of Vail,” said Matt Morgan, owner of Sweet Basil and Mountain Standard restaurants. ”It’s a quintessential event in late summer. Vail filled with great food and drinks … what else could be better?”

Event organizers are accepting indications of interest from restaurants, wineries and beverage companies. Those interested in participating can apply by emailing Breanna Bissel at breanna@gohighline.com .

Gourmet on Gore offers a pay-as-you-go model to allow for a wide variety of tastings. There is no cost for admission to Gourmet on Gore open-air tasting; the event is open to the public. The full event schedule is posted to the Gourmet on Gore website at GourmetOnGore.com .