Vail’s Grand Hyatt names John D’Angelo as new GM

Grand Hyatt Vail General Manager John D’Angelo.

Courtesy photo

Grand Hyatt Vail recently announced the appointment of John D’Angelo as general manager.

Joining Grand Hyatt Vail with over 20 years of leadership experience within the global Hyatt Hotels team, D’Angelo is no stranger to the hospitality industry. Before joining Grand Hyatt Vail, D’Angelo spent several years in various executive positions across Hyatt properties nationwide including serving on the executive committee for Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego as director of rooms, opening resort manager for Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and opening general manager for Grand Hyatt Nashville, which won USA Today’s 2020 New Hotel Opening of the Year award.

Prior to his role at Grand Hyatt Vail, D’Angelo worked as the resort manager for Wild Dunes Resort, a Destination by Hyatt Hotels in Isle of Palms, South Carolina. In this role, D’Angelo was responsible for the day-to-day operations at Wild Dunes Resort, a property comprising the brand new Sweetgrass Inn, AAA Four-Diamond rated Boardwalk Inn, the Residences at Sweetgrass and private condominium and luxury home vacation rentals.

Before launching his career in hospitality, D’Angelo was a professional pianist and touring musician.

D’Angelo and his wife Anja, who is from the Netherlands, are thrilled to now call Vail their home and join the Grand Hyatt Vail team in the mountains.

“What a magical opportunity to provide hospitality in the beautiful and iconic destination of Vail,” D’Angelo said. “I look forward to working with and getting to know our associates at Grand Hyatt Vail and our neighboring valley community and continuing to enhance the appeal and success of this world-class resort.”

For more information, go to GrandHyattVail.com .