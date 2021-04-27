Vail’s Kim Rediker named to state real estate commission

Kim Rediker, assistant general manager at the Antlers at Vail, has been appointed to the Colorado Real Estate Commission by Gov. Jared Polis.

The Colorado Real Estate Commission conducts rule-making hearings, makes policy decisions, considers licensing matters, reviews complaints, and takes disciplinary action against real estate brokers. The five commission members includes three real estate brokers and two members of the public. Rediker will serve a three-year term as a public member.

“I am extremely honored to have been appointed to the Colorado Real Estate Commission and look forward to serving the people of the state of Colorado in this role,” Rediker said. “I am very fortunate to have the support and inspiration of my employer, Antlers at Vail, where we are actively encouraged to engage in community service. We each can make an impact in our local communities through involvement, and I am excited for this new opportunity.”

Rediker has varied experience serving in elected roles, including eight years as a member of Vail Town Council and eight years as a member of the board of directors for the Vail Recreation District Board. She also has served in several appointed roles on the Vail Commission on Special Events, Vail Economic Advisory Council and Vail Local Housing Authority.

“I am so proud of the leadership of Kim, and that each one of the Antlers at Vail employees have in our community, county and state … We are truly making a difference each day in our communities,” Antlers at Vail General Manager Magda King said.