Vail’s Powabunga fest returns this winter

The Powabunga Music & Arts Festival has announced its return to Vail Dec. 9-12.

Featuring headliners Rüfüs Du Sol and Bob Moses, the event will also showcase large-scale art installations, a diverse musical lineup featuring powerhouse headliners and exciting up-and-coming artists alike, and activities spanning the festival grounds to the infamous slopes that the Vail Valley offers — Powabunga is back!

Activities include an “immersive music experience” from 4 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. The festival will host official after parties at locations throughout town Dec. 10 and 11, with details to be released later.

Tickets for Powabunga are available at powabungafestival.com/ . Powabunga is on Instagram at @powabungafestival, @discovervail, and on Facebook.