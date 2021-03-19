Vail’s Slifer Smith & Frampton adds four new brokers to team

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced the addition of four new brokers and an Eagle County Sales Manager to the team: Robert M. Lee III, Andy Owen, George Streeter, Anz Zalkin and Didi Doolittle. They will all be working out of The Slifer House, an innovative shared workspace, which the firm opened just one year ago.

“We’re so excited to have these talented professionals joining our team,” Slifer House branch broker Lissa Tyler said. “We work hard to cultivate talented employees who are committed to Slifer Smith & Frampton’s core values and mission. These five are shining examples of that, and we’re happy they are helping us grow our stellar team throughout the valley.”

Robert M. Lee III joins the Slifer Smith & Frampton team with a focus in residential transactions with experience working with locals, first-home buyers and investors. Prior to his real estate work in Colorado, Lee was licensed in both Virginia and Washington, D.C. for five years.

As a Slifer Smith & Frampton broker, Anz Zalkin focuses on residential real estate for local clientele throughout the entire Vail Valley, as well as introducing second homeowners to the area. Zalkin is joining the Slifer Smith & Frampton team with an eclectic range of experience. She was inspired to get her real estate license by her parents, a broker associate and investor, at the young age of 19, in between classes at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

After graduating with an international business degree, she immediately began her real estate career in South Florida, catering to a global community of clients. Shortly after, she moved to Barcelona, Spain for six years, where she continued to work in real estate and had the opportunity to also get involved in the music industry.

Zalkin is fluent in three languages — English, Spanish and Russian — and has spent time traveling the globe and learning about different cultures.

“When I was researching firms to work with, Slifer Smith & Frampton stood above the rest,” Zalkin said. “I’m really looking forward to being based out of The Slifer House and having access to the innovative resources the shared workspace provides.”

George Streeter

Charles Townsend Bessent special to the Daily

George Streeter joins the Slifer Smith & Frampton team as a broker specializing in residential real estate. As a Vail Valley native, he comes with intimate knowledge of the valley and can clearly articulate the nuances of each to clients.

Having grown up racing for Ski Club Vail, Streeter spends as much time as possible enjoying all the valley has to offer with his wife Rebecca and two children, Marley and Les.

Didi Doolittle

Charles Townsend Bessent special to the Daily

Didi Doolittle is moving from one of the top producing Slifer Smith & Frampton brokers to Eagle County Sales Manager at The Slifer House. In her new role, she is the direct contact for all Slifer Smith & Frampton brokers and their teams in Eagle County as well as helping with daily contract questions, direct sales, incentives, recruit and train new brokers, and much more. Prior to her new management role, Doolittle was a Slifer Smith & Frampton broker for 15 years.

“Having been with Slifer Smith & Frampton since 2006, I consider them family” Doolittle. “Slifer Smith & Frampton honors the values that I believe in, and I’m so proud to be a part of this company.”

Andy Owen, who was Doolittle’s past real estate partner, will continue his career as a broker, taking over what the team has started and has achieved. Owen first became interested in real estate working for his father’s firm, and became a licensed agent with Slifer Smith & Frampton in 2015.

Prior to joining Slifer Smith & Frampton and partnering with Doolittle, Owen worked as a paralegal for a local firm specializing in real estate and HOA law, giving him additional knowledge and expertise to better serve and meet the needs of his clients.

The Slifer House serves as Slifer Smith & Frampton’s headquarters and collaboration center, where brokers can meet with clients, and attend training and broker development sessions. The 10,000-square-foot space is designed for creating content, becoming immersed in virtual media, and meeting face-to-face with clients no matter where they are in the world. Each of Slifer Smith & Frampton’s 250-plus brokers, from nearly 30 offices across the Colorado mountains and now Denver, has access to this new workspace.

For more information on The Slifer House, go to thesliferhouse.com . For more information on SSF, go to vailrealestate.com .