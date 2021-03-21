Vail’s Slifer Smith & Frampton development division a success

In Eagle County, the Slifer Smith & Frampton Development Sales Division sold its last luxury townhome at Basecamp on the Creek at the start of March and closed on the final Riverfront Lodge residence, pictured, at the end of 2020.

Special to the Daily

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, the highest-performing premier independent real estate firm in Colorado’s mountain resort communities, has found success in its first year of its newly formed Development Sales Division with 10 sold-out projects totaling nearly $340 million in closed and pending sales volume.

The new division’s team of experts brought together the firm’s most forward-thinking planners and brokers to work with real estate developers from the initial conceptual design to closing new developments.

“While this division was a very natural evolution of our business, it was and still is a bold new approach to how development can be done,” said Shawna Topor, executive vice president of the Development Sales Division. “With our deep knowledge, broad reach and dedicated team, we’ve been able to demonstrate how we can successfully bring together developers and buyers — and that’s what will continue to position us as leaders in the Rocky Mountain corridor and beyond.”

In its first year, the development division had $310 million in closed sales and had $26 million in pending sales by the end of 2020, selling out 10 developments entirely, many of which were in record time as more buyers traded metropolitan lifestyles for mountain town living. And 2021 is shaping up to be equally successful across the company’s mountain regions and beyond. Since January, in Summit County, the Development Sales Division sold out the Clearwater Lofts in Keystone. Silverthorne’s 4th Street Crossing has been selling out properties, and currently has only one remaining luxury residence at Skywalk Flats. Born Mountain Club was launched in mid-January and already has all homesites spoken for.

In the Roaring Fork Valley, in addition to ONE Snowmass Residences having one remaining residence, the division launched Snowmass Base Village’s renewable energy Electric Pass Lodge project with 44 reservations, including deposits on the first day. Marketing began for The Havens on Fanny Hill, with its idyllic and ultra-desirable slopeside location in Snowmass, saw three homes go under contract in its first week on the market. In Eagle County, the division sold its last luxury townhome at Basecamp on the Creek at the start of March and closed on the final Riverfront Lodge residence at the end of 2020.

“What was paramount when making the decision to go with Slifer (Smith & Frampton) was the dedicated, in-place team that could launch a project and then maintain it, ongoing, from a sales and marketing standpoint,” said Alan Marks, president and principal of Midwest Development and Investment Corporation, which worked with SSF on the Clearwater Lofts at Keystone.

To learn more about the Slifer Smith & Frampton Development Sales Division, go to http://www.SSFDevelopmentSales.com or email Topor, stopor@slifer.net .