Vail’s website has info about private parking in town

The town of Vail’s website has information on parking at private areas in town, helping guests avoid frontage road parking.

John LaConte/Daily archive

If Vail’s parking structures are full and you don’t want to park on the frontage road, you have options.

The winter parking page on the town’s website gives users options including the town’s structures at Vail Village, Lionshead and Red Sandstone, as well as on-street parking in West Vail. But the website also includes options in some of the town’s private structures.

Vail Town Council Member Jonathan Staufer recently asked town officials to include the structure at Cascade Village on the web page. That structure is rarely full, Staufer said, and is also near the Cascade lift.

“We have all this additional private parking that’s safer and more comfortable” than parking on South Frontage Road, Staufer said. “We’re supposed to be the best ski resort in the world and we’re asking people (on the frontage road) to cross four lanes of traffic,” he added.

Stephanie Kashiwa is the town’s parking manager. Speaking by phone from a parking booth in Lionshead — the structures were short-staffed that day — Kashiwa said Staufer’s idea is “definitely valid.” So a staff member was asked to find options to put on the web page. That happened fairly quickly.

“We’re all in this together, so if we can help guests find spots, that’s good. Our structures fill up so quickly,” Kashiwa said.

Part of the idea behind including both private and public parking on the page is the fact that people are coming to Vail, and often don’t differentiate, or care, about parking structure ownership.

And people seem to be using the page.

Vail Information Technology Director TJ Johnson wrote in an email that the page since Nov. 12 has seen about 41,600 views. That’s about 5.2% of the traffic on the town’s entire website.

“I think we’re spreading good information,” Kashiwa said, noting her office is receiving fewer calls, and fewer calls is generally a good thing.

Adding those private areas helps guests and the town, Kashiwa said.

“It’s safer for everyone,” she added.