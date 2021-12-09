Vail’s winter bus schedule begins Monday

Vail’s winter bus schedule begins Dec. 13. Masks are still required on public transportation.

Vail Daily archives

Town of Vail buses will transition to the full winter schedule beginning Monday, Dec. 13.

The new schedule, which will run through April 24, will provide 15- to 30-minute service on most outlying routes during peak times and 30-minute to one-hour service on most outlying routes during non-peak times.

The in-town shuttle, which serves Golden Peak, Vail Village and Lionshead, will run every 5-10 minutes. A complete bus schedule is available online at Vailgov.com/bus , or by calling 970-477-3456. The town has also implemented a new transit operations management system called RideVail that provides real time bus information including bus locations, arrival predictions, crowding levels and service alerts. Real time bus information is hosted at Ride.Vailgov.com . Passengers are required to wear face coverings at all times, per federal regulations, which have been extended through March 18, 2022.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

The West Vail Green loop will depart from the Village Transportation Center every 30 minutes from 5:45 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. and every 40 minutes from 8:50 p.m. to 2:10 a.m.

The West Vail Red loop will depart from the Transportation Center every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and every 40 minutes from 9:10 p.m. to 1:50 a.m.

The West Vail Express with the West Vail Green line will provide 10-minute service between the Chamonix bus stop into Lionshead via the South Frontage Road from 6:10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

Afternoon westbound service will run every 10 minutes between the Vail Transit Center, Lionshead Transit Center and the Chamonix stop to West Vail from 2:10 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

An East Vail bus will depart from the Transportation Center every 20 minutes from 5:50 to 7:10 a.m., every 15 minutes from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Golf Course bus will depart from the Transportation Center at 6:45 a.m., then every 30 minutes from 7:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. During non-peak times, the bus will depart from the Transportation Center every hour from 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., every 30 minutes from 2:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and every hour from 5:45 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. An additional Golf Course bus will run at 2 a.m. if requested.

The Ford Park route will depart from the Transportation Center at 6:20 a.m. with 15- or 30-minute frequency through 8:35 p.m.

The Sandstone loop will depart from the Transportation Center every 30 minutes from 6 to 8 a.m., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 to 8:30 p.m. and 9:10 to 2:10 a.m., with an additional run at 8:50 p.m. The Sandstone loop will run every 20 minutes from 8 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.

The Lionsridge loop route runs every hour from 6:15 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

For more information, call the town’s transit office at 970-479-2178 or go to vailgov.com/bus .