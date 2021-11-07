VCBA annual winter update meeting set for Tuesday

The Vail Chamber and Business Association is hosting its annual winter update meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Antlers Vail. The meeting is open to the public for both in-person and virtual participation. You must register online to attend in person and receive the meeting online link. The meeting is a great way to get you and your staff up to speed on all that will be happening in Vail in town and on the mountain, so you can better serve your guests.

Guests will hear presentations from Vail Mountain, town of Vail and other community stakeholders regarding new announcements, procedures and protocols for the upcoming winter season. Each presentation will be followed by a short Q-and-A. This meeting also serves as a merchant pass qualifying event.

For details, contact the VCBA at 970-477-0075 or info@vailchamber.org . Please visit VailChamber.org to register by clicking on the “Annual Meeting” icon.