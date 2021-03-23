VIDEO: Ravinos backflipping induction 2021 in Vail

VAIL — The Ravinos extreme lifestyle club inducted new members into its Rocky Mountain Chapter on St. Patrick’s Day as part of a tradition dating back five decades in Vail.

Zac Sparrow and Taylor Parris landed backflips off the natural feature known as The Whaler in Vail Mountain’s Northwoods Bowl to earn their patches.

Chapter President Rob Bak reminded the new recruits to keep it classy when wearing their patches on the mountain.

Dating back to 1960s Wisconsin, the Ravinos moved to the Rocky Mountains in the ‘70s. Longtime local Buzz Schleper helped bring the second generation of Ravinos into being about 15 years ago in Vail.