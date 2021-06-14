Volunteers needed for Vail Pass Trail cleanup

Volunteer are needed for a Vail Pass Trail cleanup planned this Friday.

Special to the Daily

ECO Trails and the town of Vail will host a Vail Pass Trail cleanup on Friday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and need a corps of volunteers to help spruce up the iconic Interstate 70 bike path.

Volunteers will receive lunch and commemorative socks and special prizes will be presented.

The cleanup crew will meet at the Lionshead Welcome Center on East Lionshead Circle at 8 a.m. Organizers will provide safety vests and trash bags.

The town of Vail will provide a bus to drop off participants in small groups along the trail as well as the small eastbound rest area. After a few hours of work, everyone will be picked up and transported to the Black Lakes area near the top of Vail Pass for a picnic lunch. After lunch, the bus will return all volunteers to the Lionshead parking structure.

This is a family-friendly cleanup and younger volunteers are welcome. Participants should bring gloves, water, and sun protection.

“We are excited to host the Vail Pass Trail Cleanup with the town of Vail,” said Kevin Sharkey, ECO Trails program manager. “We are hoping to see lots of people come join the effort. This is a wonderful opportunity to make a real difference to our cherished local landscape.”

More information and updates are available on the ECO Trails Facebook page.