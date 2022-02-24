Voters question scope, timeline of Mountain Recreation’s All Access Rec Plan

On Wednesday night, Mountain Recreation’s board of directors and staff hosted a town hall to solicit feedback from voters in its district on its newly refined All Access Rec Plan. The plan includes a new vision for the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink.

On Wednesday night, Mountain Recreation’s board of directors and staff hosted a town hall to solicit feedback from voters in its district on its newly refined All Access Rec Plan.

After voters narrowly rejected the recreation district’s tax proposal in November, the board crafted a new plan that addressed three major concerns it heard from voters.

The new plan includes a 33% cost reduction, making it instead a $40 million ask to district taxpayers; discounts at its facilities for in-district residents; and a sunset provision on the increased mill levy that would return the mill levy to its current rate in 20 years or once the debt was repaid.

“There’s been a lot of thought that’s gone into the process that’s brought us to where we are today and brought us to that November ask — and then it failed, it was very close. But we listened to the feedback, and we’re still gathering feedback, and that’s where things like tonight are really helpful,” said Tom Pohl, who serves on the Mountain Recreation board. “We haven’t finalized any ballot language; we haven’t finalized any decision with respect to May. We’re looking to really figure out what will get the buy-in of the community before those dollars get spent.”

At the town hall on Wednesday, residents in the Mountain Rec district — which runs from Edwards to Gypsum — provided feedback, both positive and negative, on the new plan.

Concerns on cost

The Edwards Community Center rendering as part of the All Access Rec Vision.

The new ask does present a reduced cost to taxpayers — down from $60 million in November to $40 million on the new plan. However, while the district did finesse some of the projects, the total project scope to the district remains $60 million.

Scott Robinson, Mountain Rec’s superintendent of business services, wrote in an email to the Vail Daily on Thursday that the $60 million total will be funded from a few sources:

$40 million would come from the temporarily increased bond mill levy, if passed

$13 million would come from newly projected revenue the district is expected to receive based on new Eagle County property assessments

$6 million from existing pledges and donations

$1 million from grants the rec district would be eligible for should the mill levy be passed

There were a number of residents at the meeting who expressed concern over raising taxes for Mountain Rec at all.

Edwards resident Kris Miller questioned the timing of the ask from Mountain Recreation, referencing the current inflation of energy, electric, water food and property values.

V Guillen, who identified herself as a lifelong Eagle resident, echoed Miller’s comments, saying the tax is “really tough on homeowners.”

“You’ve had continued talk about quality of life. Putting another tax on us to make those increases go any higher really stifles many peoples’ quality of life,” Guillen said. “The costs just keep rising and rising to where many of us native locals can no longer afford to be here.”

Miller also asked staff and the board why it was not “correctly reserving funds for deferred maintenance as opposed to coming back to us to ask for so much money for maintenance,” referring to certain repair and deferred maintenance projects on the planned list.

On this maintenance, Janet Bartnik, the executive director of Mountain Recreation, qualified that the rec district’s existing mill levy could “likely be able to manage a lot of the deferred maintenance that we’re talking about.”

It wouldn’t, however, be able to help the district grow the facilities to meet the needs of the growing population or make facility changes, she added. Bartnik also added that some of the issues, including the maintenance challenges at the pool in Eagle are “above and beyond what have been planned.”

Resident Jason Cowles, in expressing his overall support for the project, posed a few questions to the board on how it was financing the project and whether the mill levy would trend down with rising property taxes.

“Based on current real estate trends it appears that Eagle County assessed property values will substantially increase when they’re updated in 2023,” Cowles said. “Would the mill levy increase be adjusted downward to maintain the revenues needed to pay debt service on the bonds?”

In response, Bartnik said that because the ballot language is not finalized, this could be written into the ballot, as a general obligation bond authorization.

“It could be written as a GO bond authorization that specifically takes that levy based on the increase in property valuations and reduces it comparatively to keep only the debt service payments tied to what’s actually voted on in May, if this does go in May,” Bartnik said.

This is different in comparison to how the ballot was written in November 2021, where Mountain Rec asked for a “flat levy,” Bartnik said. Under this levy, any funding that came as a result of raised property taxes could be used as the Mountain Rec board saw fit, even if the funds went beyond the debt service payments.

Cowles also asked whether or not the district would consider impact fees on new developments — as a way that special districts can recoup costs on capital infrastructure.

To this point, board member Mike McCormack said: “Any opportunity to reduce cost to the public is something we’re going to look at. Impact fees can’t fund what we’re proposing right now, but if we could find a way to use them moving forward, they could allow us to pay off bonds earlier to sunset the mill.”

“The goal is to ask the public for as little as we have to while investing in something for the next generation of valley residents,” he added.

McCormack later reiterated this point, saying the board and staff will “chase down every dollar that we can or shorten amount of time that we’re asked.”

Some of the residents who spoke in concern over the size of the $40 million price tag on the ask questioned why this money shouldn’t be spent instead on other areas of significant community need like affordable housing, mental health resources and child care.

Robinson, at the meeting, said that this was a fair question, but also noted that the services provided by the rec centers were vital to the community as well.

“There are a lot of important issues in our community right now and there’s no denying that,” Robinson said. “We, at Mountain Rec, certainly recognize these needs but we also know that the programs and services that we provide our community are so important.”

Plus, Robinson added that the district isn’t authorized to spend dollars on affordable housing.

“Our service agreement — that was put in place in 1980 — says that our money needs to be spent on recreation services so we’re not able to spend it on community housing,” Robinson said.

Speaking both as a district resident and in his role as executive director at Vail Valley Partnership Chris Romer, spoke at the meeting to this challenge as well.

“We believe that Mountain Rec plays an important role in our community and has the potential to do so much more at a time that we need so much more,” Romer said. “Our community has very real challenges with regards to housing, early childhood, mental health, transit and other things. And all these things are competing for our attention, our funding and our share of voice in the community.”

Still he added that the improvements proposed by Mountain Rec would have beneficial outcomes for the valley’s quality of life.

“In my view, you’re in the process of doing this to meet the community needs for our youth, for our teens, for our businesses trying to retract and retain employees,” Romer said.

Concerns on amenities

Several Edwards residents — the majority from Homestead — expressed concerns over the list of amenities the new project would bring.

“I believe Edwards residents are getting less for the amount of tax dollars that they’re contributing,” said Teri Lester. “Right now, Homestead has their own and Cordillera is completing a huge fitness facility, so I’m wondering if you shouldn’t scale back some of the strength and cardio area and provide something that might meet the area needs for people. I think there needs to be more input from people in this area who may be using this in the winter.”

Lester also added that with the additions, she didn’t want “duplicate resources in the Edwards area.”

Bartnik, in response to Lester, said that these items could still be determined in the design process, should the ballot measure be passed.

“We have a concept, basically we have a cartoon — a general concept of the spaces and the types of spaces that we need,” Bartnik said. “That doesn’t get into design and design will only happen if the ballot issue is approved, because we won’t have funding to do the design. That should be a pubic process that we hope you will all participate in.”

McCormack also reiterated that the list of items on the plan are not “a wish list of the board or the staff; this is what the community asked for and we did professional polling and surveying in each major hub.”

“I think that our product is a little different from the offerings in Edwards and maybe that differentiation is what led them to select that as one off their priorities,” McCormack added.

In addition, a number of residents spoke in advocacy for the Vail Mountaineers and the growing need for additional ice resources in the community.

“We needed this sheet of ice yesterday; we’re already anticipating adding two more teams to our program next year and I already have a massive struggle, I do the scheduling and I’m constantly begging for more ice,” said Vail Mountaineer executive director Kristi Scheidegger. “We need this so badly.”

Kevin Sharkey, a district resident and board member for the Vail Mountaineers, also stated the need for additional ice time. Sharkey expressed concern that a second sheet of ice at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink was not included in the plans (both in the November ask and the new ask).

“We are still a little concerned that we’re getting left out,” Sharkey said. “What can we do to convince this board and other decision makers that we want and need this ice rink? We’re worried that we’re going to miss out.”

Sharkey also noted that the Vail Mountaineers has been having meetings in recent weeks with Mountain Rec to address this need and also find other ways to raise money for additional ice.

A large number of residents spoke in favor of the ice noted that this ice was needed not only for the growing hockey community but for other activities like figure skating, open skates and more.

Mountain Rec appeared receptive to this ask on Wednesday, with many board members and staff expressing appreciation for the growing collaboration with the Mountaineers. However, Robinson did note some challenges with including ice in this mill levy ask.

“In order for a second sheet of ice to be able to be built, we need to build a pool and that has to happen first, there’s no real argument about that. The other thing that we heard loud and clear in November is that $60 million is too much and so I think it will be very hard for us at this point to add another $10-13 million onto the project costs to include it in this round of funding,” Robinson said. “We understand the need.”

Questioning the timeline

Mountain Rec will determine when voters will see a mill levy proposal to bring about changes to its existing facilities, including the Gypsum Rec Center.

Mountain Rec Courtesy Photo

The Mountain Recreation board has yet to determine when voters will see the issue on a ballot. The board is expected to vote in a special meeting March 2 at 9 a.m. on whether or not it will send the tax question to a May vote. If it does vote to put the ask on the May ballot, the board has until March 4 to finalize and approve the ballot language.

While board members and staff have expressed a desire to put the new $40 million ask to taxpayers in May, many residents speaking on Wednesday requested that the board hold off until November.

“I think the community is really not ready for you to put it on the May ballot,” said Edwards resident Joanna Kerwin. “Please listen to the public, listen to the hockey community; I wonder how many other disconnects are out there, how many other community members you haven’t heard from.”

In response, board members expressed the urgency of the matter.

“There’s never a great time to ask for a tax; we need to find the least-worst time and we believe that time is now. The construction costs are rising, the window of opportunity is closing and the longer we wait the higher those costs will go,” said Liz Jones, thee president of the Mountain Recreation board. “We’re at a tipping point, we believe. Our facilities are aging and major repairs are needed.”

Numerous residents implored the board to wait until November, stating that this extension would allow the organization to solicit more community feedback to ensure it was meeting the community’s most pressing needs.

Scheidegger said that in pushing to November, maybe some of the hockey needs could be met.

“What if this ballot issue is pushed to November 2022 and we could really solidify our ask and what we’ve brought to the table?” she asked.

To this point, board members and staff pointed to the significant outreach the organization has done on the matter over the last four years. According to their comments, this has included surveys, putting out asks for comments, hosting meetings and attending community events to talk directly to residents.

“It’s not rushed at all. We’ve been working on this for four years now so we don’t feel that we’re rushing at all. We’re talking about this, we’re gathering information, we’re talking about this tonight so were not rushing anything at all,” Jones said.

For the community

Mountain Rec’s new plan would provide a new vision for community centers in Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum.

Mountain Rec/Courtesy Photo

The majority of residents who spoke at the town hall meeting expressed support for Mountain Rec’s vision for community centers, even many of those who asked for more time before it goes back to the ballot.

“Mountain Rec as a district covers a large geographic area with a diverse population. One of the benefits of a recreation district from that aspect is that different areas have different capital investment needs over time and those costs can be spread across the district as a whole,” Cowles said. “I appreciate the fact that the board has attempted to balance the need across the facilities and that some may need more investment at this time than others. That’s perfectly reasonable and expected at this point in time.”

Eagle resident Chad Milam said that while he didn’t want to see his property taxes increase and doesn’t use the rec center, he knows that his friends, neighbors and coworkers do.

“I want to live in a community that continues to focus on its residents and the little kids and older adults that live here. I’m more than happy to pay my fair share to keep this community vibrant and active,” Milam said.

In speaking to the community need, one resident, Emily McCormack, asked what the community stood to lose if the ballot question were to be voted down again.

Robinson spoke to this, stating that the district has heard from residents it is not currently meeting their needs.

“We’re not going to ballot to ask people to continue to do the same things we’re currently doing. We’re going to ballot to ask people to provide us the opportunity to provide a new version of recreation for our community,” Robinson said. “That’s exactly what we heard in the surveys: We aren’t meeting your needs and we need to change that.”

Mountain Rec Board of Directors Special Meeting The board plans to have a special meeting on Wednesday, March 2 at 9 a.m. to vote on whether to place All Access Rec on the May ballot. The community is invited to attend and will have time to give public comment.

