Walking Mountains to launch Eagle County’s Solarize

Eagle County is set to take part in Solarize, a limited time community program model developed by Solar Forward, a part of Solar Energy International. This program makes going solar easier and less expensive for residents and businesses. The initiative originated from the Energy Supply working group of the local Climate Action Collaborative and is executed through the Energy Smart Colorado program at Walking Mountains Science Center.

Walking Mountains has partnered with Active Energies Solar to launch a 13-week outreach and education campaign, starting with a virtual launch event on Tuesday, April 5 at 4:30 p.m.

This virtual launch will include an overview of Solarize Eagle County, the enrollment process, available rebates, and steps to take if you are interested in purchasing a solar PV system for your home or business. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

There will also be an in-person launch event at Walking Mountains Science Center on April 29 at 5:30 p.m.

More information about the program and events can be found at WalkingMountains.org/solarize .

The enrollment period is April 8-July 8. If community members are interested in going solar, they are highly encouraged to attend the launch events on April 5 and April 29 to learn more. They can register for the program with an online form, and will then be eligible for a free remote site assessment over the phone from the program coordinators, followed by a no-cost, no-commitment, assessment on their property from Active Energies Solar, before choosing if they want to sign a contract or not.

Businesses are highly encouraged to participate and are only required to have a solar site assessment done by Active Energies Solar. For residential projects, a no-cost home energy assessment is required after signing a contract, but participants can get an assessment before signing if they wish to get the process started sooner.

An energy assessment allows residents to learn more about how their space uses energy. Residential participants will receive a comprehensive report that includes recommended efficiency, weatherization and electrification projects to get the most value out of their solar installation.

Participants who choose to sign a contract and go solar during the timeframe of the program will be eligible for an exclusive program discount on equipment costs offered by Active Energies Solar. Rebates from Holy Cross Energy and Energy Smart Colorado are also available to those who qualify.