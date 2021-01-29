 Walmart in Avon reopened after evacuation for fire crews to investigate gas smell | VailDaily.com
Walmart in Avon reopened after evacuation for fire crews to investigate gas smell

Eagle Valley Eagle-valley |

Nate Peterson
  

The Walmart in Avon has been reopened after it was evacuated for emergency crews to investigate a reported internal gas smell.

In a text, Avon Police Chief Greg Daly said there was concern about a possible gas leak and that the store was evacuated out of caution.

The store has since reopened without incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

