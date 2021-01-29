Walmart in Avon reopened after evacuation for fire crews to investigate gas smell
The Walmart in Avon has been reopened after it was evacuated for emergency crews to investigate a reported internal gas smell.
In a text, Avon Police Chief Greg Daly said there was concern about a possible gas leak and that the store was evacuated out of caution.
The store has since reopened without incident.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
