WATCH: Dotsero couple spooks neighbors with awesome Halloween decor

Eagle Valley | October 31, 2019

Staff Report

Tyler and Brooke Buscemi have been haunting their neighbors for years with their festive Halloween decorations. This year’s rendition is their spookiest yet.

Do you also go all-out for Halloween? Send your decoration photos and videos to snaylor@vaildaily.com

Eagle Valley
