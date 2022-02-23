Water district needs director candidates

Self-nomination and acceptance forms are available for candidates interested in running for the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors. The regular election will be held May 3.

Four of the seven board seats are up for election, each for a three-year term. The terms are for director districts 1, 3, 5, and 7, seats currently held by Timm Paxson, Steve Coyer, Kate Burchenal, and Bill Simmons, respectively. Simmons’ position is term-limited so he cannot run in this election.

Interested candidates can request a self-nomination and acceptance form from the district’s designated election official or can be downloaded from the district website . Candidates must qualify both as an elector of Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and in the director district up for election. Director district boundaries can be viewed online. To verify director district eligibility and other candidate requirements, contact designated election official Peggy Rupp at prupp@cogovlaw.com or 303-218-7208.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Feb. 25 to return the self-nomination and acceptance form to the designated election official.

Eligible electors can vote May 3 at any of four polling places or they may cast an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 26 and voted ballots must be returned to the designated election official by 7 p.m. on Election Day. The application for absentee ballots is also available on the district website .