West Avon Preserve closure is extended

Avon officials have announced that the seasonal closure for the majority of the West Avon Preserve will extend beyond April 16 due to snowpack coverage and adverse muddy conditions.

After evaluating the current state of the trail system, and the current storm cycle, it was decided to keep the lower portions of the West Avon Preserve closed until further notice.

Physical barriers and signs will remain at the closure points until the trails are opened. Signs will also be posted at the trailheads alerting trail users of the extended closure. Residents and guests can still use the upper trails that remain open through the winter, including Our Backyard, Playground Way and Beaver Creek Point. Please remember, Muddy trails are closed trails.

Lee’s Way, Avon’s most popular trail, will be closed from April 18-29 to undergo significant work to repair breaking bumps, enhance banked corners, and improve general erosion control. This work will be led by the Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance Trail Conservation Crew and volunteer trail crew. Community members are asked to avoid this trail during the closure period. A variety of other downhill-oriented trails are available in Edwards and Eagle as an alternative.

With over 16,000 riders accessing the trail in 2021, this trail requires repair to ensure that it can continue to be enjoyed for years to come. A Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance Volunteer Trail Work event is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, for those who wish to lend a hand. Register to help, and stay tuned for more updates by going to vvmta.org .

The West Avon Preserve is home to an 11.25-mile network of multi-use trails for public use. The trails will open after an evaluation determines there is no significant damage from winter snowmelt or erosion.

For questions or more information, contact Avon Planning Director Matt Pielsticker, 970-748-4413 or email mpielsticker@avon.org .