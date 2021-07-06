West Vail Master Plan webinar set for July 13
Plan intended to guide future development in the area
Members of the West Vail Master Plan project team will present the draft West Vail Master Plan in a July 13 webinar open to the public.
During the webinar, which will take place July 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, the planning team will provide a summary of the master planning process and engage in a conversation with the public about the draft plan. Participants will be invited to participate in virtual polling and to offer general comments.
To participate, register online at engagevail.com