West Vail Master Plan webinar set for July 13

Members of the West Vail Master Plan project team will present the draft West Vail Master Plan in a July 13 webinar open to the public.

During the webinar, which will take place July 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, the planning team will provide a summary of the master planning process and engage in a conversation with the public about the draft plan. Participants will be invited to participate in virtual polling and to offer general comments.

To participate, register online at engagevail.com