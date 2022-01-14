Western Slope reps talk legislative priorities in town hall

Eagle County is represented in the Colorado Legislature by Rep. Dylan Roberts, left, and Senator Kerry Donovan, right

Vail Daily archive

The Colorado General Assembly has a lot to do and not much time to do it.

The four Democrats who represent much of Colorado’s Western Slope in the legislature — Reps. Dylan Roberts, Julie McCluskie and Barbara McLachlan, along with Sen. Kerry Donovoan — Thursday held a virtual town hall. About 60 people joined and submitted questions on topics including housing, education and health care.

Donovan is entering her last legislative session, after which she’ll have to step down due to term limit laws.

Donovan said she’s always excited at start of a new session — limited to just 120 days. The energy of being with colleagues is “one of my favorite parts of being a lawmaker,” she said.

Donovan said her work this session will include continuing efforts to find a way to stop, or at least curb, speculation on water rights by out-of-state firms.

McCluskie, whose district includes Summit County, is chairwoman of the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee. That group has for some time been working on Gov. Jared Polis’s budget proposal for the coming year. The legislature takes that proposal, and ultimately delivers a balanced budget.

McCluskie said Polis’s proposed budget reflects “Democratic (party) values.” But, she added Polis is also thinking in a bipartisan way.

McCluskie said her priorities this session include finding a way to provide more opportunities to put health care workers into rural Colorado.

Roberts, who represents Eagle and Summit counties, is the only Western Slope legislator on a committee charged with finding the best ways to put $400 million in federal funding into helping the state’s affordable housing shortage.

That task force finished its work last week, Roberts said, adding that a report will be issued in the next several days.

Roberts is also working on a bill providing property tax exemptions to those who own child care facilities. He’s also introduced bills to allow local marketing districts to use funds for housing and child care, with voter approval.

McLachlan, whose district includes Durango, said 2022 could be the year when legislators “do something big” for education. McLachlan said there’s some bipartisan support for funding.

Roberts and Donovan have worked in past sessions on ways to bring down the cost of health insurance for Western Slope residents. A bill the two co-sponsored will be available starting in the fall of this year, with policies going into effect in 2023.

Roberts called it a “more affordable, high quality” option.

Donovan said she’s also looking into a proposal to transport “waxy” crude oil from Utah through Colorado. The proposed route would take trains along the Colorado River and through the Moffat Tunnel.

Donovan added state officials and residents need to decide whether that oil is “something we want.” If that’s the case, should there be a cleanup plan in place?

Roberts said legislators will also work on legislation to aid efforts to combat opioid and fentanyl abuse.

Those drugs are impacting “every community in Colorado,” Roberts said. Those topics will be part of the work of a legislative behavioral health task force.

As the one-hour session wound down, McCluskie said she was “grateful” for the chance to reach out to residents.

“It’s an honor to represent the Western Slope,” she said. “I look forward to carrying forward these conversations, and I hope you’ll reach out to us.”