Westin Riverfront promotes Wendy Mallas

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon has promoted Wendy Mallas to the position of director of sales and marketing.





The award-winning resort has also promoted Jing Butler to serve as associate director of sales and hired Scott Copertino to serve as dining room and banquet manager.

Mallas joined the Westin Riverfront team in 2017 as a leisure sales manager and has worked her way up to director of leisure sales and now director of salesand marketing. A graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, Mallas previously spent nearly 20 years launching new properties for Vail Resorts, finally overseeing the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Vail. She also served as part of their international sales team.

Mallas has been key to driving strong leisure sales through multiple avenues, including spearheading the creation of the Westin RECOVER program, a partnership with multiple Eagle County medical facilities to host medical tourists. A member of the Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association and the Vail Valley Partnership, Mallas active with several nonprofits, volunteering with the Vail Valley Salvation Army and Vitalant-Colorado.

“We were excited to be able promote these two passionate and creative sales leaders. I am confident that they are up for the challenge of driving new leisure, conference and event business while also delivering an exceptional guest experience,” said Westin Riverfront General Manager Kristen Pryor. “And we welcome Scott to our F&B team with his extensive experience at executing flawless Vail Valley events.”