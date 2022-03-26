Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns April 7

Graham Zimmerman’s short film “An Imperfect Advocate” is one the selections for this year’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival.

Courtesy photo

Eagle River Watershed Council will host the seventh annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival in a hybrid format on April 7. The nonprofit fundraiser includes door prizes, a virtual silent auction and an interactive chat feature for those attending virtually, as well as big-screen access in Edwards, thanks to the Riverwalk Theater.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival brings inspiring films to the Eagle County community, fostering environmental stewardship and activism, in addition to raising funds to support the Watershed Council’s educational programs

The event takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7. To get your tickets, please visit ERWC.org/filmfest. A recording of the event will be available for ticket-holders through April 11.

“This is the first time in three years that we’ve been able to offer an in-person option to the public and we can’t wait for our community to be able to enjoy the films together again,” said James Dilzell, the Watershed Council’s education manager in a news release. “The pandemic has helped us to learn about how to engage those around the country who love the Eagle River Valley and we’re grateful to offer the virtual component and include those folks again. That’s what this event is all about — coming together to learn about our wild and scenic world. It’s pretty awesome.”

The silent auction offerings, which will be available on the platform 32 Auctions, range from local art to incredible outdoor excursions. Products and experiences include an adventure package from Yeti, exclusive access to the Polar Star hut, a two-day luxury trip connecting Moab and Denver by train so much more.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival wouldn’t be possible without support from the local business community. Avon Frame Shoppe is the presenting sponsor.

Wild-level sponsors are Kind Designs, Village Market, Riverwalk Wine & Spirits, Zealous Schools and all who supported the silent auction with in-kind donations.

Eagle River Watershed Council has a mission to advocate for the health of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education and projects. To learn more, call 970-827-5406 or visit ERWC.org .