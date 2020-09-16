Wildland fire in Edwards contained at 1/4 acre

UPDATE (4:56 p.m.): The fire is mostly knocked down & was held to approximately 1/4 acre. Crews will continue to mop up & check for any remaining hot spots.

Crews are on scene of a confirmed wildland fire on Murray Rd in Edwards, according to a Facebook post from the Eagle River Fire Protection District.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

