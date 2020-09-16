Wildland fire in Edwards contained at 1/4 acre
UPDATE (4:56 p.m.): The fire is mostly knocked down & was held to approximately 1/4 acre. Crews will continue to mop up & check for any remaining hot spots.
—-
Crews are on scene of a confirmed wildland fire on Murray Rd in Edwards, according to a Facebook post from the Eagle River Fire Protection District.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.
This story will be updated.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User