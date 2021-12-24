Will Ever Vail ever see a new project?

Ever Vail was supposed to add a third resort village to the town, but approvals for the project have expired. That will require an all-new proposal.

The Ever Vail project may be coming back, but not as first proposed.

The project, on roughly 12 acres of land owned by Vail Resorts just west of the Lionshead area, was first proposed in 2005. Roughly 85 public meetings later, the project in late 2012 earned final Vail Town Council approval.

But the combination of a lingering national recession, the cost of a critical first step and Vail Resorts’ decision to get out of developing its own property all contributed to no action on the project.

There was an item on the Town Council’s Dec. 21 executive agenda about developing a negotiating strategy for the property.

Executive sessions, discussions held out of the public eye, are allowed by state law for developing legal strategies. Vail Town Manager Scott Robson said town officials are “getting the sense there’s some potential again” with the project. There’s no current proposal.

If a proposal is submitted, it’s unlikely to look much like the ambitious plan approved in 2012.

For one thing, all of the major approvals have expired, and Vail Resorts missed a critical 2020 deadline to relocate South Frontage Road before building anything.

As approved, Ever Vail would have created a third mountain portal, along with hundreds of residential units, including a relative few for workforce housing. The proposal also would have added more than 100 hotel rooms and more than 2,000 parking spaces.

The market, and the town’s needs, have changed in some significant ways since then, particularly regarding workforce housing. The town will also be negotiating with a private developer on any future ideas for the property.

“It’s a good time to make sure where there might be (areas of) positive collaboration if Ever Vail ever gets legs again,” Robson said.