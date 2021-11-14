Winter snow removal operations in Vail begin Monday

The Town of Vail will soon be transitioning to its winter snow removal operations. As such, no on-street parking will be available within the town beginning Nov. 15 and continuing through April 24.

Throughout the winter season, the Public Works Department is prepared to maintain Vail’s frontage roads and residential streets in a timely manner during and following each snowstorm. However, for efficient snow removal operations on Vail’s streets, residents and homeowners are asked to follow the town’s snow removal policies:

By town ordinance, homeowners and residents are responsible for maintaining their own driveways, parking areas and sidewalks following a snowstorm.

By town ordinance, hired snowplow drivers are required to obtain a town of Vail snowplow license from the town’s Public Works Department, 1309 Elkhorn Drive. Plow contractors also are required to display their name on the side of their vehicles.

By town ordinance, snowplows and snow shovelers are not allowed to push or plow snow into public roadways, including snowmelted surfaces in Vail Village or Lionshead. Also, snow removal activities must not obstruct access to fire hydrants and cleared spaces around hydrants must be maintained.

For pedestrian safety, the town does not allow any on-street or shoulder parking. This includes construction vehicles. Automobiles may be ticketed and/or towed if left on town streets or shoulders during snow removal operations.

Following a snowstorm, roads that service the hospital, schools, commercial areas and the ski area are plowed by 8 a.m. with other residential streets plowed by 9:30 a.m. For additional information, contact Charlie Turnbull in the town’s Public Works Department at 970-477-3425 or 970-390-3008.