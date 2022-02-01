Winter storm expected to bring as much as 7 inches of snow to Vail, Beaver Creek

A sun pillar shines down as snowflakes fall Thursday, Jan. 20, near Camp Hale. A winter storm is expected to bring some fresh snow to Eagle County overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

A winter storm is expected to bring anywhere from 2 to 7 inches of new snow to Eagle County starting on Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday evening.

“Winter weather highlights are in effect for southern portions of the forecast area today and tomorrow as a storm system brings snow to the San Juans, southern valleys, and, to a lesser extent, the central mountains,” reports a Facebook post made by the National Weather Service in Grand Junction on Tuesday morning . “Snow will begin mid-afternoon for the central mountains and San Juans with the heaviest snowfall expected overnight and Wednesday morning.”

A winter storm Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to bring snow to much of Colorado.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction/Courtesy Photo

OpenSnow.com currently forecasts that both Beaver Creek and Vail Mountain will see 1 inch of fresh snow Tuesday with an additional 5 inches expected on Wednesday.

Both resorts now have the majority of their terrain open, with Vail reporting 97% of the mountain open and Beaver Creek reporting 92% open. According to OpenSnow, Vail and Beaver Creek are currently at 98% and 105%, respectively, of their average snowpack for the season.

OpenSnow Founding Meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote in a blog post that while there may be a break in the snow mid-day Wednesday, there is still a possibility of “more snow showers popping up later on Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.

Gratz also wrote in the post that the snow quality will be “fluffy,” with the “softest turns” coming Wednesday morning.

Bigger snow storms may still be in the distant future, however. Gratz’s post on Tuesday reports a possibility for a few flakes on Saturday night and Sunday as well as light snow totals between February 8 and 11. The next potential for a “stronger storm,” he writes is 15 days away, sometime around February 14 to 16.

“That’s out in the ‘fantasy land’ of weather forecast models, so we will hope for the best but let’s keep very low expectations,” Gratz wrote.

The Colorado Department of Transportation warns that the latest storm — which is also expected to hit the Front Range with between 6 inches and a foot of snow — will bring slick travel conditions. In a winter storm alert posted on Tuesday , CDOT reports that motorists traveling along the I-70 corridor should expect “blowing snow, slick roads and cold temperatures.”

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported that the new snow will increase the avalanche danger from low to moderate. In a Facebook post on Tuesday , the center reported that following the snow accumulation on Wednesday, “it will likely get pretty easy to trigger avalanches,” due to the number of “weak snow surfaces out there.”

The post continues, warning that “slopes that have been safe to ride for weeks now may no longer be safe.”

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.