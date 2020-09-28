With winter travel to Colorado resort communities very unclear, airlines are showing “unprecedented” flexibility

By the end of a typical September, skiers are booking flights and planning winter vacations. And resorts that depend on those jet-setting skiers — like Aspen, Crested Butte, Steamboat, Telluride and Vail — are seeing hotel reservations filling up by the arrival of fall.

But this is not a typical fall. Nor was it a typical summer. And it won’t be a typical winter as the essential flow of skiers through regional airports remains unclear even as the first flakes fly in the Colorado hills.

What is usually a set-in-stone schedule of flights is an Etch-a-Sketch this fall as resorts struggle to gauge demand for skiing and airlines work to accommodate wary travelers.

As airlines court travelers with empty middle seats, suspended change fees and low prices, they also are working closely with resort communities to adjust schedules, flight frequency and capacity as the winter leisure travel market takes shape.

“What we really appreciate from the airlines is they are being so flexible,” said Matt Skinner, the CEO of the Colorado Flights Alliance that negotiates flights into Montrose and Telluride airports.

