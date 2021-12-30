As a result of the massive fires burning in Boulder County, Xcel Energy customers in Eagle County may experience rolling power outages overnight Thursday into Friday.

Areas that could be impacted Avon, Red Cliff, Vail and Minturn.

Thousands of Coloradans are without power in the wake of the fires, which are suspected to have sparked after high winds knocked down power lines.

As many as 600 homes have been lost in the Marshall Fire, which quickly spread across Boulder County on Thursday.