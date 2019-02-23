Eagle Valley’s Comroe, Ponce finish with silver medals at state

DENVER — Odd-numbered podiums are just so much more satisfying — first, third or fifth. One finishes with a win.

Eagle Valley wrestling got the evens on Saturday night during the 3A finals at 132 pounds and 220 as Lucas Comroe and Cody Ponce both finished second on the floor of Denver’s Pepsi Center.

The good news is that both are juniors and will return. The bad news is that it’s a year until the state tournament.

Ponce lost to Salida’s Eli Smith, 2-1, in the third overtime period. Smith got an escape at the buzzer of the third extra frame.

For Comroe, there was also heartbreak. The junior entered Saturday’s 132-pound final as the No. 2-ranked wrestler in the state and with No. 1 Andrew Sansbum, of Jefferson, having lost in the semifinals. But Comroe fell to Lamar’s Zane Rankin, 5-3.

Rankin controlled the tempo of the match, shooting first and getting a first-period takedown. Comroe got an escape and it was 2-1 after the first period. Rankin took bottom to start the second and extended his lead with an escape. With 48 seconds left, Rankin recorded another takedown for a 5-1 lead.

Comroe could never manage to run the tide as Rankin rode him for the entire third period.

Comroe, however, is trending in the right direction. As a freshman, he was fifth at 113 pounds; finished fourth at 126 last year and now has silver at 132. He is doubtless ready for his senior year.

Ward leads podium rush

In one of the worst kept secrets in Eagle County, Eagle Valley’s Davis Ward (182 pounds) has been battling some serious circulatory issues, in particular getting blood to his legs. Because his legs d0 not get the oxygen they need, Ward’s strategy has to be simple — pin the opponent in first period.

The odds of Ward being able to go the full six minutes of a match with very little power, if any, from his lower body, were slim.

Naturally, as fate would have it, in wrestle-backs, Ward went the full six minutes, earning a 12-6 win over Brush’s Nick Wellen. In the bronze-medal match, Ward went another six, edging Platte Valley’s Colton Moore, 11-10.

Bronze is as good as gold, given the heart that Ward showed on Saturday.

“Davis was incredibly selfless today,” Devils coach Luke Cross said. “He fought through pain that we cannot begin to comprehend. He fought through this pain for his teammates. He did it for all those who know his story and have supported him along the way. He was incredible today.”

Luke Morrissey joins Davis as a bronze medalist. At 120 pounds, Morrissey bounced back from a Friday night semifinal loss by taking it out on his Saturday opponents. Morrissey took down Grand Valley’s A.J. Serna, 3-1, and finished his career with a 3-0 victory over Manitou Springs’ Caesar Sanchez.

Ryder Bossow also closed out his career with a podium at state. He put down Pagosa Springs’ Brae Bergdolt, 7-4, at 138, before bowing in his final two matches to finish sixth.

Noah Baldwin’s road to the podium at 160 pounds ended with a 13-2 loss to Woodland Park’s Cole Grey, 13-2