Eagle Valley’s Medina, Comroe, Ponce take silver at state

There really aren’t words suitable for a newspaper.

Eagle Valley’s Matthew Medina finished in second place at the 3A state tournament at 106 pounds on Saturday night, falling to Weld Central’s Roberto Estrada, 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Devils’ Lucas Comroe earned a silver medal at state for the second consecutive February, this year at 138 pounds. Comroe dropped a 10-1 decision to Valley’s Isah Rios.

And, yes, Eagle Valley’s Cody Ponce finished second at 220 with a 4-1 loss to Bayfield’s John Foutz. Like Comroe, Pince finished second at state last season.

All three are seniors. All are done with distinguished careers at Eagle Valley. Comroe’s silver medal, while frustratingly not the desired color, is his fourth state medal in as many winters. It doesn’t feel like it now, but he has had a tremendous career.

Ponce wraps with two podiums, both seconds. He’s been a stud, part of a great run of Eagle Valley wrestling.

Medina’s been a mainstay at 106 pounds for the Devils for his entire run with Eagle Valley, a model of consistency.

Gold is the goal. Bronze is cool because one has won his last match. Silver, while obviously better than bronze, is unfairly the ugly duckling.

How do you as the wrestler, the coach, the family, the fan, and, yes, the sportswriter put it all in perspective?

Ponce, Comroe and Martinez had spectacular seasons. It just doesn’t feel like it right now.

Is it better to have lost a major decision with no what-ifs like Comroe or a tight 3-0 match like Medina? Who knows? Neither of these Devils expected a Saturday night like this.

Three entire tremendous seasons filled with a lot of hard work and a ton of success came down to 18 tough minutes.

Comroe got in trouble late in the first period as he was trying to shoot Vally’s Rios. Rios, the now two-time champion at 138, parried his charge and took him down for two points. Add in three points of back time, and Comroe faced a 5-0 deficit after one period.

Rios took bottom to start the second and escaped for a sixth point. With 53 seconds left in the middle stanza, Rios took Comroe down again. Comroe bounced up for an escape, but Rios answered with another takedown and 10-1 lead.

In the third, Comroe was likely thinking he needed a pin, but Rios kept a firm grip on him and never let him out of the bottom position.

Medina and Estrada were scoreless after two minutes. Estrada started the second on the bottom and powered out for an escape. Medina tried to do the same in the third, and yet Estrada rode him, adding two points for the win.

Ponce fell behind earl as Foutz got the two-point takedown. Foutz added a two-point reversal to start the second. Ponce got on the board with a one-point stalling penalty in the third but never could get going against Foutz.