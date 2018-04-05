Eagle water rate increase to get one last hearing during Tuesday’s town board meeting

The town will host a public input session on Tuesday, April 10, during the next town board meeting. The board is expected to make its final vote on the plan during that meeting. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. For more information, go to http://www.townofeagle.org .

EAGLE — Eagle's town board will take one more look at proposed water rate increases, which means you have one more shot at telling the town board how you feel about it all.

A public input session is scheduled during the town board's Tuesday, April 10, meeting, the night they're expected to vote on the rate package. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Eagle town hall.

The rate increases will help pay for the Lower Basin Water Treatment Plant project. Construction costs are fluctuating; the latest cost projection is a little more than $26.7 million.

The town would borrow as much as $19 million. The rest would be covered by around $10 million that the town has saved in a special fund.

"We encourage the community to join us with the opportunity to give us input about proposed rates, conservation and treatment plant plan," said Brandy Reitter, Eagle's town manager.

The board agreed to a water-rate increase package at its Tuesday, March 27, meeting.

The proposed package includes:

• A tiered payment structure based on water usage.

• A $12.50 variable surcharge for all account holders. That surcharge will sunset when the plant is paid off in about 20 years.

• The new rates will likely be applied to the July billing cycle.

• A 3 percent annual increase in water rates starting in 2020.

The package also includes water conservation targets, and financial reserves, bringing them in line with industry standards, Reitter said.

About the Lower Basin Water Treatment Plant

The proposal for a second water treatment plant in Eagle has been around since 2007. The initial design was completed in 2012.

The town says it needs a second water treatment plant, calling it an investment in water infrastructure, including future water needs.

The new plant would be located at the confluence of Brush Creek and the Eagle River, near Eagle's existing water treatment plant.

Eagle's current plant can generate 4.3 million gallons of water per day. It runs at around 80 percent capacity during the peak summer lawn irrigation season.

The new plant would generate up to 2.5 million gallons of water per day.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.